03/31 Powell’s Impact Wrestling and NJPW Multiverse United audio review: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Mike Bailey, Kenta vs. Minoru Suzuki for the NJPW Strong Openweight Title, Moose vs. Jeff Cobb, Kushida vs. Lio Rush, Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. Aussie Open vs. TDMK vs. Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin for the Impact Tag Titles

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the Impact Wrestling and NJPW Multiverse United pay-per-view: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Mike Bailey, Kenta vs. Minoru Suzuki for the NJPW Strong Openweight Title, Moose vs. Jeff Cobb, Kushida vs. Lio Rush, Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. Aussie Open vs. TDMK vs. Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin for the Impact Tag Titles, and more (28:14)…

Click here for the March 31 Impact Wrestling and NJPW Multiverse United PPV audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.