WWE Raw viewership opposite the college football national championship game

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.633 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from the 1.716 million average from last week. Raw delivered a .39 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s .45 rating.

Powell’s POV: The college football national championship game delivered 22.257 million viewers for ESPN, which topped the cable ratings. The competition will be tough again next week when Raw runs opposite the first ever Monday night NFL playoff game.

The first hour of Raw averaged 1.726 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.661 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.512 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished ninth, tenth, and twelfth respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The January 11, 2021 edition of Raw delivered 1.819 million viewers opposite the college football national championship game.