By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The March 2022 Jericho Cruise hosted by AEW star Chris Jericho has been postponed. The new dates are February 2-6, 2023. Read more details at ChrisJerichoCruise.com.

Powell’s POV: The website cites the quick turnaround time between the October 2021 cruise and the planned March 2022 cruise as the cause of the postponement.