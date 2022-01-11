1/11 NXT 2.0 results: Moore’s review of AJ Styles vs. Grayson Waller, Santos Escobar vs. Xyon Quinn, Pete Dunne vs. Tony D’Angelo in a Crowbar on a Pole match, Solo Sikoa vs. Boa, Kacy Catanzaro, Kayden Carter, and Amari Miller vs. Indi Hartwell, Portia Pirotta, and Wendy Choo

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT 2.0 TV

Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live January 11, 2022 on USA Network

A recap aired of Bron Breakker’s path to the NXT Championship ultimately ending in Breakker beating Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT belt…

Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett were on commentary…

Samantha Irvin introduced Bron Breakker who made his entrance in street clothes and with his NXT title. Breakker soaked up dueling “You deserve it” and “no you don’t” chant. Breakker grabbed the mic and thanked Tommasso Ciampa for not only being a great champion, but a great human being. Breakkker said Ciampa congratulated him after his win and also paid respect to Breakker’s father Rick Steiner.

Breakker said what he likes about NXT is there are no rest or bye weeks and they get to keep wrestling for the fans every week. Breakker said he’s the freakin NXT Champion and he’ll prove why he’s champion every single week. As Breakker was making his exit, Santos Escobar made his entrance to head to his match. Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza were flanking him. Breakker and Escobar crossed paths. Xyon Quinn also made his entrance…

John’s Thoughts: Simple and effective first promo for Breakker as champion. Smart for him to thank Ciampa during the promo as it is a good first step in him winning over more of the “Black and gold” fans who could see Breakker as an enemy. Looking forward to Breakker’s first real feud. I know 2.0 does that thing where they end promo segments and have the next match entrances take place seamlessly, but I also wouldn’t mind a Escobar vs. Breakker feud. Escobar’s one of the best technical wrestlers in the world and he would definitely lead Breakker to another level in the ring. They can also play off both of them having legendary fathers in wrestling.

1. Santos Escobar (w/Joaquin Wilde, Raul Mendoza) vs. Xyon Quinn. Right after Quinn struck a fighting pose, he went right at Escobar. Elektra Lopez was shown atop the crow’s nest. Quinn dominated Escobar for a stretch. Quinn actually dominated the match up to the picture-in-picture.[c]

During the break, Escobar hit Quinn with the Arrow from the Depth’s of Hell. Escobar took down Quinn with a chop block. Escobar worked on Quinn with methodical strikes. Escobar mocked Quinn’s haka dance. This fired up Quinn who hit Escobar with a pounce. Quinn hit Escobar with a strike combination. Raul Mendoza got on the apron for the distraction which allowed him to hit Quinn over the top rope.

Escobar put Quinn in the Fireman Carry, but he got distracted by Elektra Lopez. Escobar went for an Arrow from the Depths of Hell, but he was punched by Quinn. While the referee was checking on Escobar, Quinn and Lopez were sizing each other up for a little sexual tension. Once Quinn turned his back thinking Elektra was on his side, Elektra punted him in the balls. This allowed Escobar to recover and nail Quinn with the Phantom Driver for the win.

Santos Escobar defeated Xyon Quinn via pinfall in 10:38.

The show cut to Tony D’Angelo cutting a promo to hype up his crowbar on a pole match…