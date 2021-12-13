WWE Raw preview: The updated lineup following the postponement of a tag team match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.
-The aftermath of Bobby Lashley attacking Big E, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens.
-Miz TV with The Miz and Maryse.
-Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop.
-Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch speaks.
Powell’s POV: The previously advertised Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. The Street Profits match has been postponed until the December 27 edition of Raw. The company cited injuries to both teams without providing any specifics. Raw will be live from St. Paul, Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center. Join me for my live review as the show airs on USA Network every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.
I know WWE is in a rough place when it’s in your backyard and you’re watching it on tv instead of going to the show.. haha
I’d like to go, but it’s asking a lot to get one of the guys to fill in for three hours on a Monday night. It also sets me behind because I have to do audio when I get home and it turns into a late night. WWE started me on this trend of skipping the December Raw by giving the Twin Cities back to back Christmas week editions. Those shows were beyond campy. So while it’s nice to be there in person and to get a feel for how the crowd reacts to things, it can be more trouble than it’s worth, especially with our unpredictable weather at this time of the year.