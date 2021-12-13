WWE Raw preview: The updated lineup following the postponement of a tag team match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-The aftermath of Bobby Lashley attacking Big E, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens.

-Miz TV with The Miz and Maryse.

-Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop.

-Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch speaks.

Powell’s POV: The previously advertised Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. The Street Profits match has been postponed until the December 27 edition of Raw. The company cited injuries to both teams without providing any specifics. Raw will be live from St. Paul, Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center. Join me for my live review as the show airs on USA Network every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.