WWE postpones the only match that had been advertised for Raw

December 13, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has postponed the Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins match that had been advertised for tonight’s Raw. WWE released a video hosted by Sarah Schreiber, who cited injuries suffered by both teams as the reason behind the cancellation. The match has been rescheduled for the December 27 edition of Raw.

Powell’s POV: Schreiber offered no specifics regarding the injuries and who suffered them. The winning team is scheduled to earn a shot at the Raw Tag Titles. With the match now taking place on the brand’s go-home show for WWE Day 1, my guess is that the winners will challenge Randy Orton and Riddle at the January 1 pay-per-view event.

