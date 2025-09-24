Former WWE wrestler praises Paul Heyman for continuing to mentor him after he was released

CategoriesInterview Highlights NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Velvet Ropes interview with guest Parker Boudreaux

Interview conducted by SoCal Val

Available on the Wrestlingnews.co YouTube Page

On Paul Heyman’s continued mentorship, even after leaving WWE and AEW: “Paul Heyman still to this day, still messaging me. Obviously, I’m not in the WWE or even AEW right now. But to have someone of his caliber and to have his mind… still to this day just wanting to help me and wanting to see me succeed, it’s amazing. To have him in my corner still to this day means the world to me and it’s an honor. So I can’t say enough amazing things about Paul Heyman.”

On the origin of his “Harland” character in NXT coming from a Snapchat filter: “I got a text message asking how to look going bald. And so, I sent them the filter of me being bald, you know, a Snapchat filter… and they’re like, ‘That looks badass. You need to go get it right now.’ And I’m like, are you serious? Or is this a joke? And they’re like, ‘No, we’re serious. Go do it right now.’ And I went and did it that day. Once I fully dedicated just going full bald, I went all in.”

On being compared to Brock Lesnar: “It’s a blessing and a curse. Because obviously I’m not Brock Lesnar. I’m not the next Brock Lesnar. He’s probably the greatest athlete slash pro wrestler of all time. I see the similarities. Obviously, we’re almost same height, same weight, we’re very explosive and athletic and crazy and have that insane factor that you can’t teach in the ring or outside of the ring. But we’re so different in so many ways… He is Brock Lesnar, and I’m trying to be the first and only Parker Boudreaux.”

On his WWE release in 2022: “It was definitely probably the most blindsiding thing that I’ve had to deal with pro wrestling-wise… For the most part, I thought I was doing everything right. So I never got an exact reason. My thing was budget cuts. But I have no idea.”