WWE Smackdown preview: John Cena’s final WWE appearance in Chicago

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for next week’s WWE Smackdown.

-John Cena makes his final WWE appearance in Chicago

-CM Punk has teased making an appearance

Powell’s POV: Punk made the tease during Monday’s Raw. Smackdown will be live from Chicago, Illinois, at Allstate Arena. Join me for my weekly live review as the show airs on Fridays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).