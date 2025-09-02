What's happening...

TNA Impact preview: The card for Thursday’s live show

September 2, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.

-Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and Mara Sade vs. Jason Hotch, John Skyler, and Tasha Steelz

-Moose vs. AJ Francis

-The Elegance Brand’ celebration for Ash winning the Knockouts Championship

-Ryan Nemeth and Nic Nemeth vs. Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers

-Jordy Threat vs. Dani Luna vs. Indi Hartwell in a three-way for a shot at the Knockouts Championship

-Joe Hendry in action

-Mike Santana in action

Powell’s POV: Impact will be live on Thursday from Minneapolis, Minnesota, at The Armory. TNA Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Readers Comments (1)

  1. Joe Tisone September 2, 2025 @ 9:38 am

    Jason, did I miss it or was there no Moore review of last week’s TNA show? I couldn’t find it anywhere.Might there be one this week? Thanks for the info.

