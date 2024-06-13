TNA Impact preview: The card for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
TNA is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s TNA Impact television show.
-The System visits the Hardy Compound
-“ABC” Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth
-Mike Santana vs. Zachary Wentz
-Masha Slamovich vs. Marti Belle
-Dani Luna vs. Tasha Steelz
-Ash By Elegance in action
Powell's POV: TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV and Impact+ at 7CT/8ET. AXS replays the show at 10CT/11ET.
