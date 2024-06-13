What's happening...

TNA Impact preview: The card for tonight’s show

June 13, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s TNA Impact television show.

-The System visits the Hardy Compound

-“ABC” Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth

-Mike Santana vs. Zachary Wentz

-Masha Slamovich vs. Marti Belle

-Dani Luna vs. Tasha Steelz

-Ash By Elegance in action

Powell’s POV: TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV and Impact+ at 7CT/8ET. AXS replays the show at 10CT/11ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are available on Fridays along with my TNA Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

