“Who Killed WCW?” on Vice ratings for weeks one and two

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The first episode of “Who Killed WCW?” on Vice delivered 138,000 viewers and a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

-The second episode finished with 117,000 viewers and a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic. [Credit to SpoilerTV.com]

Powell’s POV: The numbers seem similar to the viewership and ratings drawn by the “Dark Side of the Ring” series that also airs on Vice. I didn’t see the numbers for Dark Side’s fifth season, but the season four finale on Marty Jannetty had 115,000 viewers and a 0.04 rating. There are two episodes remaining in the four-part “Who Killed WCW?” series that airs Tuesdays at 9CT/10ET on Vice.