AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s show

June 13, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-MJF vs. Rush

-AEW Tag Team Champions “The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson vs. “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens in an eliminator match

-AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada in an eliminator match

Powell’s POV: The MJF vs. Rush match will open the show and will air commercial-free. Dynamite will be live from Fairfax, Virginia at EagleBank Arena. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews of Dynamite are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

