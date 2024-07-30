AEW Collision rating: Pac vs. Lio Rush

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 382,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision produced a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The previous edition of Collision had 472,000 viewers and a 0.15 rating. Obviously, the Olympics were a factor and will continue to be for all pro wrestling television shows. One year earlier, the July 29, 2023 edition of AEW Collision delivered 739,000 viewers with a 0.27 in the 18-49 demographic.