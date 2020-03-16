AEW postpones Boston event, addresses short-term plans for Dynamite

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

All Elite Wrestling announced the postponement of the Dynamite show that was scheduled for April 15 in Boston, Massachusetts at Agganis Arena. AEW announced that the event has been rescheduled for Wednesday, August 5 at the same venue. The company also noted that live episodes of Dynamite will be produced on a closed set with essential personnel only until further notice.

Powell’s POV: AEW has yet to indicate where Dynamite will be broadcast from in the short term aside from using Daily’s Place in Jacksonville on Wednesday. Join us for live coverage of AEW Dynamite every Wednesday night as the show airs on TNT.

The relocated show will be televised live on TNT on April 15. Until further notice, live episodes of DYNAMITE will be produced at closed set locations with essential personnel only. The DYNAMITE show in Boston will be rescheduled for Wednesday, August 5, at Agganis Arena. — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 16, 2020



