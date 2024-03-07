TNA Impact preview: The card for tonight’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s TNA Impact television show.

-X Division Champion Mustafa Ali vs. Kevin Knight in a non-title match

-Josh Alexander vs. Dirty Dango

-Masha Slamovich vs. Dani Luna

-PCO vs. Alan Angels

-Ash By Elegance’s second TNA match

-Eric Young speaks

Powell’s POV: TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are available on Fridays along with my TNA Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).