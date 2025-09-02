AEW Collision lineup: Rematch set for Saturday’s live show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia

Powell’s POV: Collision will be live on Saturday from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at 2300 Arena. The show will be simulcast on Saturday on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). However, I will be filling in for the next two weeks while Will is away.