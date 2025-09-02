WWE Raw preview: The card for Monday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins appears

-Contract signing for Iyo Sky vs. Stephanie Vaquer for the vacant Women’s World Championship at Wrestlepalooza

-Lyra Valkyria faces Raquel Rodriguez or Roxanne Perez

Powell's POV: Monday's Raw will be live from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at Fiserv Forum. The show will air an hour earlier starting September 15.