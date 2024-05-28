05/28 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 311): Pro Wrestling Boom Live – WWE KQOTR and AEW DON talk with Jonny Fairplay 

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell is a special live episode co-hosted by Jonny Fairplay of “Survivor” and “House of Villains” fame taking live calls coming out of WWE King and Queen of the Ring and AEW Double Or Nothing. Plus, Jonny responds to Chris Jericho calling him one of the most annoying people on the planet and claiming that he slapped Jonny in a bar. The next live edition will be on Monday, June 17 coming out of WWE Clash at the Castle…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Live Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 311) with co-host Jonny Fairplay.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.