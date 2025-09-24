Jersey Championship Wrestling “Knockout” results: Vetter’s review of 1 Called Manders vs. Mad Dog Connelly in a lights out match, Karl Fredericks vs. Mance Warner, Mara Sade vs. Ava Everett

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, MLW, GCW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Jersey Championship Wrestling “Knockout”

Streamed live via YouTube.com

September 21, 2025, in Asbury Park, New Jersey, at House of Independents

If you haven’t seen a show from this venue before, it’s a really small, brick room — it’s at capacity, but there might be 100 fans there. (It’s a really narrow room, so almost no one is seated on either side of the hard camera). Veda Scott and Nick Knowledge provided commentary.

* I truly don’t know a single match announced for this show! I’ll note that a lot of these wrestlers competed at a GCW show in Los Angeles the prior evening. ALSO, Jordan Oliver wrestled in the first match at Wrestle Pro in Rahway (which started at 6 p.m.) and made it here (about a 42-minute drive according to Google Maps!) in time to be in the seventh match of a show that started at 7 p.m.! What a crazy time in indy wrestling!

1. “Violence is Forever” Kevin Ku and Dominic Garrini vs. Isaiah Broner and O’Shay Edwards. Broner and Edwards look a lot alike; I didn’t realize it until this match. O’Shay is slightly heavier and has a bit more gray in his beard. Ku and Broner opened. Kevin was immediately knocked down, and he tagged in Garrini. All four fought in the ring. Broner laid in some hard chops. O’Shay got in and stomped on Ku, as they kept him in their corner. They hit a kick-and-suplex combo for a nearfall at 4:00. Garrini got a hot tag and hit a back suplex on Edwards.

Edwards hit a Bulldog Powerslam. Broner and Edwards took turns working over Garrini. Broner hit some hard chops. They had a few awkward exchanges where it didn’t look like they were on the same page, but they kept going. Ku got back in at 8:30 and battled Broner, and Isaiah dropped him with a hard forearm strike. All four got in the ring and traded forearm strikes. ViF hit Chasing the Dragon (spin kick-and-brainbuster combo) and pinned Broner. Solid, standard tag match.

“Violence is Forever” Kevin Ku and Dominic Garrini defeated Isaiah Broner and O’Shay Edwards at 9:47.

* A video package aired from the last JCW show, “High Noon” (also available on their YouTube channel.)

2. Matt Mako vs. Thomas Shire. Shire has the height and overall size advantage. Matt hit some spin kicks to the thighs and a back suplex. They brawled to ringside and traded chops and forearm strikes. Back in the ring, Mako applied a cross-armbreaker, and he switched to a double-armbar, keeping Shire tied up on the mat. Shire hit an overhead release belly-to-belly suplex for a nearfall at 6:00.

Shire hit a jumping knee to Mako’s chin and got another nearfall. Mako hit a suplex, then a Falcon Arrow, and immediately re-applied the cross-armbreaker at 8:00. Shire powered to his feet and hit a powerbomb, and they were both down. They got up and traded forearm strikes, with Shire hitting some European Uppercuts. Mako hit some Yes Kicks. Shire put Mako on his shoulders and did an airplane spin, then he hit a standing powerbomb for the pin. Good match.

Thomas Shire defeated Matt Mako at 10:16.

3. Man Like DeReiss vs. Bryan Keith vs. Tommy Billington vs. Darian Bengston in a four-way for the Progress World Title. DeReiss actually came out first, with his Progress Title around his neck. This is quite an eclectic group; this is probably the only time many of them may ever wrestle each other. Bengston and DeReiss squared off in the ring. Keith got in and hit a Mafia Kick on DeReiss at 2:00. Billington hit a hard clothesline on Darian, then a missile dropkick. DeReiss hit a missile dropkick. DeReiss hit a 619 on Billington. Keith hit some Exploder Suplexes on each opponent at 5:00.

Tommy put Keith in a crossface. Meanwhile, DeReiss put Bengston in a Sharpshooter. Tommy hit a top-rope crossbody block. Bengston hit a Flatliner on Billington at 6:30, and suddenly everyone was down. DeReiss hit his kip-up stunner. Billington hit a top-rope diving headbutt, and all four were down again. Keith hit an enzuigiri. Bengston tried to steal a pin from DeReiss at 9:00. Keith caught Bengston with a hard knee. Billington hit a Tombstone Piledriver on Keith. DeReiss hit a frogsplash. He hit a piledriver on Billington for the pin. A fun match, but with the title on the line, there was no way anyone but DeReiss was winning.

Man Like DeReiss defeated Tommy Billington, Darian Bengston, and Bryan Keith in a four-way to retain the Progress World Title at 9:47.

* The next show on Oct. 26 will be the Luna Vachon Invitational. Janai Kai and Maya World have so far been announced as participants.

4. Griffin McCoy vs. Bam Sullivan vs. Ryan Clancy vs. Oni King vs. Billie Starkz vs. Tony Deppen in a No. 1 contender’s scramble. I wrote their names in order of introduction. I think I’ve seen Oni once or twice; he’s a bald, Black man. Deppen charged at McCoy at the bell, as those two used to be teammates at the beginning of the year. Clancy hit a running clothesline on Bam. Oni unloaded a series of chops in the corner on Clancy, then a stiff kick to the spine for a nearfall at 1:30. Bam hit a powerslam on Oni for a nearfall. Griffin and Billie then squared off. McCoy began hitting eye pokes on everyone.

Deppen clotheslined McCoy to the floor, then he hit a plancha on him at 3:30. Deppen hit a pancha. Bam dove onto everyone on the floor. Billie hit a top-rope somersault splash onto all five guys on the floor. In the ring, McCoy hit a spinning heel kick on Billie, then a brainbuster for a believable nearfall. Bam tried a low blow mule kick that Billie didn’t sell, so she hit a low blow on him. The guys took turns, each hitting an Atomic Drop on Billie. (That hurts though, right?) They all kicked her to the floor at 7:30. Oni hit a T-Bone Suplex on McCoy, then on Clancy.

Bam and Oni squared off while everyone else was down. Clancy hit a standing powerbomb on McCoy. Deppen hit some kicks on Clancy and a Death Valley Driver. Bam hit a Cradle Shock on Deppen. Billie got back in and hit a neckbreaker over her knee on Bam. McCoy hit a half-nelson suplex on Billie, then a Helluva Kick on her and a basement dropkick. Deppen got back in and chopped McCoy, and Veda talked about how personal this was between them. Billie hit a Swanton Bomb and pinned Deppen; everyone was just a quarter-second too late to break it up. She is now the No. 1 contender to Masha Slamovich’s title.

Bille Starkz defeated Tony Deppen, Griffin McCoy, Oni King, Ryan Clancy, and Bam Sullivan to become No. 1 contender at 11:19.

* A commercial aired announcing for Karl Fredericks.

5. Mance Warner vs. Karl Fredericks (f/k/a Eddy Thorpe). This was my first time seeing Karl since he left NXT; I know he competed on a recent West Coast Pro show. They pushed their foreheads together at the bell and immediately traded chops, as Nick Knowledge talked about Karl coming out of the LA dojo. Karl hit a leaping crossbody block. They brawled to ringside. Mance took control as they got back into the ring, and he beat down Karl. He hit some jab punches and a Dusty Bionic Elbow at 4:00. Fredericks fired back with a spinebuster and a leaping elbow drop to the chest for a nearfall.

Karl hit some roundhouse kicks; Mance fired back with some kicks and forearm strikes. They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down at 7:00. Karl hit a Helluva Kick and a stomp to the head for a nearfall. Mance hit another hard clothesline for a believable nearfall. He hit a running knee to the side of the head for a believable nearfall at 8:30, and Mance was shocked he didn’t get the win there. Mance left the ring and got a chair that had a screwdriver taped underneath the seat! Mance brought the screwdriver into the ring, but the ref took it, so Mance kicked the ref in the gut and hit him with the screwdriver. We finally had a bell to officially end the match. Security separated them in opposite corners.

Karl Fredericks defeated Mance Warner via DQ at 10:15.

6. Matt Tremont vs. Adam Priest for the GCW Ultraviolent Title. Adam wished Tremont’s wife a happy birthday, calling her “an old bag.” Tremont responded by hitting Priest over the head with a garbage can lid, and we’re underway! They brawled on the floor, and Tremont shoved some boards into the ring. Adam hit a chop block as they got back into the ring, and he took control. He hit a basement dropkick on Matt’s knee at 4:00, and he targeted the left leg and twisted it on the mat. Priest put a belt around Tremont’s neck and yanked him to the mat and got a nearfall at 5:30. He repeatedly whipped Matt with the belt and went back to choking him with it.

Tremont clocked Priest over the head with the garbage can lid to escape. Priest hit a Sunset Bomb for a nearfall at 7:00. Priest hit several (unprotected) chairshots to the top of the head; boy, I really hate that. Tremont shook them off and hit a running Death Valley Driver through a door in the corner, then a top-rope frogsplash for the pin. Matt was a bloody mess as this came to a close; he really got struck hard by several unprotected blows to the top of the head. Just disgusting.

Matt Tremont defeated Adam Priest to retain the GCW Ultraviolent Title at 8:53.

* “Foxcatcher,” the mysterious voice with the mask right out of “V for Vendetta,” is back! The voice taunted Marcus Mathers for “losing to a girl” (in Masha Slamovich). The voice called Nick Comoroto a “big dummy” and a “caveman.” The person also badmouthed Joey Janela. The person wants to make a proposal to Charles Mason to take out Masha. This person has been dropping mysterious videos for months…

7. Joey Janela vs. Marcus Mathers vs. Nick Comoroto in an Asbury Park Street Fight. The winner gets a $25,000 bounty put up by the mysterious Foxcatcher. Okay, this does make about eight Marcus Mathers matches in 12 days for me. Mathers leapt onto Comoroto as Nick approached the ring and we’re underway! In the ring, Joey and Marcus worked together, but Nick hit a double clothesline. They went to the floor, where Marcus and Joey whipped Comoroto into one wall, then over to the other wall. In the ring, Comoroto picked up Marcus with one hand and tossed him as he hit a DDT on Joey with the other arm at 3:00.

Joey leapt off the ropes, but Comoroto caught him, so Mathers dropkicked Janela in the back to knock Nick down. Joey and Marcus took turns punching Comoroto. Nick Knowledge talked at length about the money being put up by Foxcatcher, and how this mysterious person is “ruining the lives” of the competitors with the harassment. Several chairs were pushed into the ring, and they started throwing them at Comoroto. Marcus hit his springboard Canadian Destroyer on Joey, so Janela hit a diving forearm on Marcus, and they were all down at 6:30. Marcus and Joey got up and traded forearm strikes; Comoroto got into the ring, holding a door, and he threw it at them, and it shattered.

Joey hit a superkick on Comoroto, then another. This crowd is dead; they’ve actually been dead most of the show. Comoroto tried covering both of them and got a nearfall at 9:00. Joey and Marcus flipped Comoroto off the turnbuckles and through some open chairs; they both tried to get a pin at 11:00. They picked up door debris and whacked Nick over the head with it, over and over again! Mathers hit a low blow kick on Joey and pushed him to the floor! Marcus hit a top-rope 450 Splash on Comoroto. However, he stood up as Joey entered the ring, and Joey whipped a chair at Marcus’ head, and Joey stole the pin on Comoroto.

Joey Janela defeated Nick Comoroto and Marcus Mathers in a three-way at 12:38 to win the $25,000 bounty.

* A Black man, hiding most of his face, ran into the ring and attacked Joey and took a briefcase that had the money in it. The person removed his mask and it’s Hoodfoot! Bryan Keith ran into the ring, but he wound up working with Hoodfoot to beat up the others in the ring, and those two left with the bounty.

* A video package aired showing that the Brothers of Funstruction have won the GCW Tag Team titles, showing we have entered the darkest timeline.

7. “YDNP” Jordan Oliver and Alec Price vs. “Top Team” Terry Yaki and Jay Lucas. This should be a great match. (I’ll add that I assume Priest, Bengston, Lucas, and Yaki made the trek together from Atlanta to this show in Jersey.) Oliver wrestled Friday and Saturday for GCW on the other side of the country, and as I noted above, he wrestled Mike Santana about three hours earlier in a show that is a 42-minute drive away. Jordan and Yaki opened with standing switches and friendly reversals; both teams are babyfaces. They sped it up, and Jordan hit a crossbody block and a dropkick, and they had a standoff. Price and Lucas tagged in at 2:00; they shook hands before racing through some quick reversals.

Lucas hit a dropkick and celebrated. YDNP hit some quick team moves on Lucas. Oliver hit a Rude Awakening for a nearfall. They hit a team wheelbarrow back slam for a nearfall at 4:00. (I don’t recall seeing such a dead crowd in the northeast; no one seated across from the hard camera seemed interested at all in this show.) Yaki got a hot tag and hit a double missile dropkick. He hit a headscissors takedown on Price. Top Team began working over Alec in their corner. Yaki hit a slingshot senton for a nearfall. They hit a team back suplex for a nearfall at 6:30. The crowd has woken up and started getting behind Alec. Lucas hit a nice clothesline, with Yaki getting the nearfall.

Oliver got a hot tag and hit a German Suplex on Yaki for a nearfall at 8:30. Yaki fired back and hit a tornado DDT, and they were both down. Lucas got a tag and hit a top-rope crossbody block, then a Stundog Millionaire on Price. Lucas hit a Michinoku Driver on Oliver for a nearfall at 10:00. Yaki hit a unique springboard Canadian Destroyer on Oliver, then a flip dive to the floor on Alec; he jumped back in the ring and got a nearfall on Jordan. Yaki hit a second-rope superplex for a nearfall, but Alec made the save. This has been really good. Yaki hit an enzuigiri. Top Team hit stereo superkicks on Oliver. Price hit his Rebound Lariat on Lucas for a nearfall at 12:30.

Oliver and Lucas got up and traded chops. Oliver hit a dropkick and was fired up. Price got a hot tag and he hit a top-rope doublestomp to the collarbone, then a pop-up dropkick. He hit his springboard Blockbuster on Yaki, then his dive over the top rope onto both opponents. In the ring, Alec hit a stunner, and Oliver hit a Dragon Suplex on Jay at 15:00. Yaki came off the ropes but they dropkicked him. YDNP then hit their team faceplant slam and pinned Lucas. A very good, top-notch tag match.

“YDNP” Jordan Oliver and Alec Price defeated “Top Team” Jay Lucas and Terry Yaki at 15:26.

* Nixi XS, a fashionista and model character, interviewed both Mara Sade (f/k/a Jakara Jackson) and Ava Everett; all three were on video from different locations. Nixi boasted about wrestling right now in Europe, and she got everyone to quarrel.

8. Mara Sade vs. Ava Everett (w/LSG). Mara’s sports top reads “Trust no man. Fear no bitch.” Mara immediately hit some punches and a clothesline. They rolled to the floor, where Mara slammed Ava’s head on the ring apron, and she barked at LSG. Ava pushed Mara head-first into the ring post and took control. They got in the ring with Ava in charge, and she paused to give LSG some kisses, drawing boos. She choked Mara on the mat and yelled at the fans. She rolled to the floor to kiss LSG some more; they wandered through the crowd in a liplock.

Mara went into the crowd to grab Ava and attack her, and she bodyslammed Everett on a stage at 5:00, then she threw Ava back into the ring. Mara hit a top-rope missile dropkick for a nearfall. LSG hopped on the ring apron and argued with Mara, so Mara kicked him off the apron. Mara hit a Jay Driller for the pin. Good action.

Mara Sade defeated Ava Everett at 6:46.

9. Mad Dog Connelly vs. 1 Called Manders in a Lights Out match. Emil Jay said it’s one fall to a finish with no rules. (So, really no different than any no-DQ match.) They brawled at the bell and rolled to the floor, trying to push each other into the brick wall. They traded loud chops on the floor. Connelly struck him with a chair, then jabbed it into Manders’ throat at 2:30, then he hit a gut-wrench suplex onto the cement floor. They got into the ring, where Connelly hit a basement dropkick into the corner. They went back to the floor, where Connelly repeatedly struck Manders’ left arm with a chair at 4:30.

Connelly hit an RVD-style leaping kick, pushing a chair into Manders’ face at 6:30. Manders hit a clothesline as Connelly was holding a chair, and they were both down on the floor. Manders unloaded a series of open-hand slaps, and he set up a door bridge near the ring. They traded blows on the ring apron, and Connelly hit a piledriver from the apron through the door bridge on the floor at 11:00. Thomas Shire ran out to check on his tag partner Manders. Connelly pushed Manders into the ring. Connelly put his dog collar around Manders’ neck and choked him out. Shire threw in a towel to stop the match!

Mad Dog Connelly defeated 1 Called Manders in a Lights Out match at 12:15.

Final Thoughts: These JCW shows continue to be a showcase of the best indy talent up and down the East Coast. Price/Oliver vs. Yaki/Lucas was really, really good — two premier tag teams fighting it out, and they both impressed, and that’s my pick for best match. The DeReiss four-way takes second, as those are some really good talents, but I’ll reiterate that with a UK-based title on the line, there was no way anyone was winning but DeReiss. I’ll go with that hard-hitting main event for third. I’ve always felt like this was a neat, small room, but this crowd sure didn’t seem into the show — a room that small should sound louder than this.

I continue to be impressed and awed by the travel schedule of these guys. Again, many of them were wrestling in Los Angeles less than 24 hours earlier. And I’m blown away that Jordan Oliver fought Mike Santana in Rahway as a show started there at 6 p.m., hopped in a car and drove 42 or so minutes to Asbury Park, and was in the tag match here at about 9 p.m. — and both matches were the best of each show.

Yes, this is free on YouTube, but I’ll add that the commercial breaks were just non-stop, breaking up the flow of matches, and it was really distracting.