Jazmyn Nyx explains her departure from NXT

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jazmyn Nyx (Jade Gentile) took to TikTok on Wednesday to explain her decision to leave NXT. Nyx said the three-year contract she was offered “wasn’t going to cut it for me financially.” Check out the full video via TikTok.com.

Powell’s POV: Nyx spoke about the various injuries she’s suffered, and also said she’s had to turn down opportunities that she can explore now that she’s no longer under a WWE contract. She did not state that she intends to continue wrestling. Here’s wishing her the best with whatever comes next.

