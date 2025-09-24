Jazmyn Nyx explains her departure from NXT

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Jazmyn Nyx (Jade Gentile) took to TikTok on Wednesday to explain her decision to leave NXT. Nyx said the three-year contract she was offered “wasn’t going to cut it for me financially.” Check out the full video via TikTok.com.
Powell’s POV: Nyx spoke about the various injuries she’s suffered, and also said she’s had to turn down opportunities that she can explore now that she’s no longer under a WWE contract. She did not state that she intends to continue wrestling. Here’s wishing her the best with whatever comes next.
Im sure she is probably a nice person, and she is pretty, but I can’t see anyone noticing she is gone. She really never seemed super comfortable in the ring.
Jason, It seems like the WWE roster (including the main rosters, NXT + Evolve) is massively bloated. Do you see a big cut on the horizon or just letting more people’s contracts (like Nyx and Kross) to just lapse?
No idea. Nyx passed on their contract offer, so it’s not like she was cut. They released Baron Corbin, Indi Hartwell, and Tegan Nox on November 1, 2024, a few days before their quarterly report. I believe it’s been over a year since the last round of NXT cuts. That goes against what they claimed at one time about making more frequent NXT cuts.
Only fans probably.
Lol
There’s nothing wrong with that. Take bumps for developmental pay or take pictures for horny guys on social media for way more money? Seems like an easy choice unless you really love wrestling. In her case, her boyfriend has been on a couple of reality TV shows. She mentioned having to turn down some opportunities due to her WWE deal, so perhaps they have something in the works.