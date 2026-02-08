GCW and JCW “Jersey J-Cup Night Two” results (2/7): Vetter’s review of the final night of the annual tournament, Jordan Oliver and Alec Price vs. Judas Icarus and Travis Williams for the GCW Tag Titles

CategoriesGCW PPV Reports MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

GCW and JCW “Jersey J-Cup Night Two”

Streamed live on TrillerTV+

February 7, 2026, in Jersey City, New Jersey, at White Eagle Hall

This is a small room, but it’s packed with a crowd of 300-400. Veda Scott and Nick Knowledge provided commentary. Google Maps shows that Jersey City is right on the Hudson River, across from New York City.

* This show will feature the quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals. Billie Starkz is the champion, and the belt will be on the line throughout the tournament. Because of a time-limit draw on Friday between Alec Price and Jordan Oliver, both wrestlers are eliminated. I presume many of the first-round losers also will be in action tonight, including a marquee announced match of Price and Olver vs. Judas Icarus and Travis Williams.

* The show opened with a highlight package of Friday’s first-round action. The 18-inch-tall trophy was in the center of the ring as we headed to the venue.

Charles Mason advances to the semifinals with a bye. Just putting this here for anyone following the brackets. Mason was slated to face the winner of Alec Price vs. Jordan Oliver. He will now face the winner of Darian Bengston and Jonathan Gresham.

1. Billie Starkz vs. Man Like DeReiss for the JCW World Title AND a second-round tournament match. A llock-up at the bell, and of course, he’s thicker and stronger, and he politely (mockingly) set her down on the ring apron. She clearly disapproved. Billie tried a shoulder tackle, but she bounced off him and fell to the mat. He patted her on her head, so she slapped him in the face at 2:00, then hit a spin kick to his ear, and some more open-hand slaps. He scooped her up, hit a bodyslam, and got a nearfall, and kept Starkz grounded.

Billie tried a move off the ropes, but he caught her and hit a swinging Flatliner faceplant for a nearfall at 4:30. He tied her up on the mat, but she bit his forearm to escape. Billie applied a sleeper on the mat! He flipped over and got a nearfall. Billie hit a huracanrana at 6:30. She hit a German Suplex for a nearfall, then a neckbreaker over her knee for a nearfall. DeReiss hit an enzuigiri in the corner, and they fought on the ropes; Billie dropped underneath and hit a standing powerbomb for a nearfall at 8:30.

DeReiss hit a loud chop as they fought on the apron. He caught her coming off the apron, and he slammed her back-first on the apron at 10:00. In the ring, she hit a DDT. She went for a top-rope Swanton Bomb, but he got his knees up to block it. He hit a powerbomb for a nearfall, and he locked in a Sharpshooter! She nearly got to the ropes, but he pulled her back to the center. He tried to push her shoulders down with his knees, but she was able to roll him up for the flash pin!

Billie Starkz defeated Man Like DeReiss at 11:57 to retain the JCW Title and advance to the semifinals.

2. KJ Orso vs. Vengador in a second-round tournament match. Vengador won the six-way scramble on Friday. Orso attacked him from behind, and we’re underway! He took off his vest and choked Vengador with it. Vengador hit a huracanrana. Orso tugged at Vengador’s mask and was booed. Orso bit the mask. Vengador hit a Lethal Injection for a nearfall at 3:00. Vengador hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. KJ hit a top-rope doublestomp as Vengador was on the ropes. KJ then locked in a modified Crossface in the center of the ring. Vengador escaped and got some rollups.

Orso hit a huracanrana for a believable nearfall at 6:00. He hit a DDT for a nearfall. Vengador nailed a buckle bomb at 7:30 and a stunner for a nearfall. Vengador hit a second-rope German Suplex, but Orso escaped a swinging piledriver move. Orso spun Vengador’s mask around, then he hit the Character Assassination leaping stomp to the head for the tainted pin. Good action; there was never a doubt who was winning this one, though.

KJ Orso defeated Vengador at 9:02 to advance to the semifinals.

3. Darian Bengson vs. Jonathan Gresham in a second-round tournament match. The two noted mat technicians started with a feeling-out process, trading standing switches and tying up each other’s left arms. Gresham was showing off his power advantage. They went into the crowd at 6:00. They have been doing some humor around flexing their biceps that just wasn’t working for me at all. They got back into the ring; what is the time limit for this round? It feels like they haven’t even started. Bengston took a shot with an imaginary basketball, which was retrieved. This is not the match I thought these two were going to have…

Gresham ‘dribbled’ the imaginary basketball, and as he was about to shoot the imaginary basketball at an imaginary basket, Bengston finally attacked him at 10:00. This is ten minutes in, and they’ve barely touched. Brutal; I expected a mat classic, and I got a Danhausen comedyfest. Gresham tied up the left ankle. Darian hit a spin kick in the corner at 13:00, then a top-rope Whisper In The Wind corkscrew cannonball for a nearfall. They traded rollups. More comedy with an imaginary ball. This needs to end. Bengston applied a Figure Four, but Gresham immediately reversed it, and Bengston tapped out. The fans were amused; I was not.

Jonathan Gresham defeated Darian Bengston at 15:29 to advance.

4. “Bustah & The Brain” Alec Price and Jordan Oliver vs. “Sinner & Saint” Judas Icarus and Travis Williams for the GCW Tag Team Titles. I thought this was going to be our co-main event! Again, this was set up on Friday. The heels came out first; Price hit a top-rope crossbody block on them, and we’re underway! The champs hit stereo leg drops on Judas for a nearfall at 1:30. Travis hit a flying knee from the apron to the floor. Back in the ring, S&S worked over Price on the mat.

Jordan got a hot tag at 5:30 and hit some clotheslines and Mafia Kicks and was fired up. He hit a Falcon Arrow on Williams for a nearfall, and those two traded rollups. Oliver hit a dropkick. The champs hit a team faceplant on Travis for a nearfall at 7:00. Travis came off the ropes but was hit by stereo superkicks. Judas jumped in, and they all brawled. He hit a plancha to the floor on Oliver. Meanwhile, Williams hit a brainbuster on Price for a nearfall at 8:30. Price hit a top-rope leg lariat on Judas. The champs nailed the team Acid Bomb on Judas for a nearfall, but Williams made the save.

Oliver and Williams traded chops. Icarus and Price got in and traded forearm strikes. Oliver hit a springboard clothesline. Williams hit his handspring-back-clothesline. Price nailed his Rebound Lariat, and suddenly everyone was down at 11:30, and we rightfully got a “This is awesome!” chant. Price hit a top-rope double stomp and a twisting crossbody block. Williams hit his Angel’s Wings faceplant on Price for a nearfall at 13:00. Williams hit a German Suplex on Oliver. The champs hit some quick moves on Judas. Price hit a dive to the floor on Williams. Judas and Oliver traded rollups. Oliver got a Crucifix Driver for the flash pin!

“Bustah & The Brain” Jordan Oliver and Alec Price defeated “Sinner & Saint” Judas Icarus and Travis Williams to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles at 14:24/official time of 14:10.

5. Gabe Kidd and Mad Dog Connelly vs. Joey Janela and Tommy Billington. Joey and Connelly opened; Connelly has a wrap around his forehead. They traded forearm strikes and Joey hit some European Uppercuts. Connelly hit a gutwrench suplex at 1:30. Kidd entered and hit some chops. Billington entered, and he hit some forearm strikes on Kidd. Janela dove through the ropes onto the heels at 3:00. Tommy hit a top-rope flying crossbody block onto the heels on the floor. All four fought on the floor, with Kidd and Billington brawling away from ringside.

Janela threw one of these hard (non-folding) chairs and it struck Connelly in the back of the head; there was absolutely no reason to have such a violent act. Connelly was bleeding; the ref was speaking into a mic in his shirt. Yeah, this is a deep gash. Are they going to stop this? Connellly got into the head with a dep cut on the side of his head and he stomped on Janela. Kidd worked over Janela on the mat; Connelly was holding the side of his head where blood was pouring out. I want to stress this isn’t a tiny cut on the forehead; this is a gash.

Kidd bit Joey on the forehead as they fought on the floor at 7:30. Joey got in the ring and hit a Dragon Suplex on Connelly. This match should be stopped. Joey hit a DDT on Kidd. Kidd and Billington traded armdrags, and Tommy hit a top-rope missile dropkick, then a superplex on Connelly for a nearfall. Connelly and Kidd hit a team brainbuster on Billington for a nearfall at 10:00, but Joey made the save. All four got up and traded forearm strikes. Connelly and Kidd hit stereo clotheslines, then stereo piledrivers for nearfalls.

Connelly and Kidd began arguing with each other! Tommy and Janela hit stereo clotheslines. They hit a team back suplex on Connelly for a nearfall. Kidd hit a piledriver on Joey on the ring apron. Connelly hit a second-rope gutwrench suplex on Tommy for a nearfall at 12:30, then a standing powerbomb for a nearfall, but Joey made the save. Kidd hit a German Suplex on Janela. Connelly accidentally clotheslined Kidd, earning a “you f—ed up!” chant. Joey hit a DVD on Connelly, and Tommy hit a top-rope flying headbutt to pin Connelly. That was gross; I can’t believe they didn’t stop the match, or at the very least, let Connelly get cleaned up and taped up.

Joey Janela and Tommy Billington defeated Gabe Kidd and Mad Dog Connelly at 14:10.

* Kidd and Connelly began brawling on the stage and continued to the back. Looks like the show is continuing with the wrestlers having to fight on this disgusting, bloody canvas. UGH.

6. Billie Starks vs. KJ Orso for the JCW World Title and a J-Cup semifinal match. Billie limped to the ring. Orso stalled on the floor and was bothered by the “asshole!” chants in his direction. They tied up, and he easily tossed her to the mat. She hit a knee lift to the gut and a spin kick to the head, then a dive through the ropes onto him at 2:00. As they were getting in the ropes, KJ hit a neckbreaker in the ropes, then a second one, and he got a nearfall. He tied her in a cravat and kept her grounded. He stood on her hair while pulling on her wrists and was booed.

Starkz got up and hit some forearm strikes, but he snapped her neck across his knee at 4:00. He blocked a sunset flip and sat down; he grabbed the ropes for leverage but the ref kicked his hands off. Billie got a rollup for a nearfall. She nailed a Swanton Bomb for a nearfall at 7:30. He missed the Character Assassination stomp to her head; she immediately rolled him up for the pin! He nailed a post-match Character Assassination! The crowd was livid that he hit that.

Billie Starkz defeated KJ Orso at 8:27 to retain the JCW World Title and to advance to the J-Cup finals.

7. Jonathan Gresham vs. Charles Mason in a J-Cup semifinal match. The bell rang but they just glared at each other from across the ring; they finally tied up 50 seconds in. Gresham applied a headlock and kept Mason grounded; Charles hit a back suplex at 2:30, but Gresham kept the headlock in place. They got up and traded chops and forearm strikes, and Gresham hit a dropkick. They fought on the floor. Back in the ring, Mason got a nearfall at 5:00. They got up and traded more chops.

Gresham tied Mason’s arms behind his back and kept him grounded. He hit a stiff kick to the spine at 9:30. Mason jumped to his feet, and they traded more forearm strikes. Mason hit his discus clothesline for a nearfall. Mason hit a Meteora in the corner. Gresham got a huracanrana, and they traded rollups. Mason nailed his rolling Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 14:00. They got up and traded more forearm strikes. Gresham hit a Lionsault Press, then a dive through the ropes!

In the ring, Gresham got a rollup for a nearfall, and they traded more forearm strikes. Gresham hit a clothesline for a nearfall. Gresham hit a German Suplex for a nearfall at 17:00. Gresham hit a straitjacket German Suplex for a nearfall, and he applied an Octopus Stretch. However, Mason hit another rolling DVD. He hit a Tombstone Piledriver for the clean pin. That was extremely good; Gresham went from a comedy match where he didn’t break a sweat to one of the best tournament matches.

Charles Mason defeated Jonathan Gresham at 18:52 to advance to the finals.

8. The Jersey Lotto. This is a bit like an AEW casino gauntlet, but it cannot end until everyone has entered. We opened with Adam Priest vs. LaBron Kozone. Kozone, the final-ever Deadlock Pro champion, was on commentary Friday. (He’s in his early 30s and I’ve said he’s a cross between Trick Williams and Booker T; I’m a huge fan of his potential and repeatedly said TNA should sign him.) They tied up and fought on the mat. Matt Mako was No. 3 at 1:30. Manny Lo (who was trained by Kozone) was No. 4. Manny and Kozone worked together. Griffin McCoy was No. 5 at 3:30, and he hit some eye pokes.

Erick Stevens was No. 6; it looks like all the first-round losers are going to be in this one. Oro Annan was No. 7. No one has been eliminated. Oro and Manny traded forearm strikes. Terry Yaki was No. 8 at 7:00, so these have been quick intervals. Flyin’ Ryan O’Neill was No. 9. Joe Lando was No. 10, and Ryan Clancy was No. 11 at 10:00. Veda acknowledged she doesn’t know how many guys are in this. At No. 12 was BOTH “Cosmic Cuties” LSG and Ava Everett. Ava slapped O’Neill; Ryan kicked her in the sternum, and she hit a stunner on him.

Oni King was No. 13; again, he looks a lot like Jay Lethal today. He hit a German Suplex on both Cuties. Nixi XS was No. 14 for our second woman in the match. Priest grabbed her fan, so she hit a spin kick on him. She tried to get a pin, but Veda said you can’t get one until everyone is in the match. Jimmy Lloyd entered at No. 15 and hit a slingshot Falcon Arrow. Nick Comoroto was No. 16, coming out to Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ On A Prayer,” which, of course, was quite the singalong for the Jersey fans. Nick entered and hit a bunch of Polish Hammers.

Comoroto caught O’Neill coming off the ropes, and he Gorilla Pressed him to the floor onto several guys. Matt Tremont was announced as No. 17, and he’s the final entrant at 19:00, so the match can now officially end with a pin. Tremont and Comoroto were alone in the ring, and they traded chops. (The crowd was still singing Tremont’s Journey “Separate Ways”, even though the music had ended! So, they turned the music back on! Funny!) Tremont grabbed a staple gun and used it on Comoroto. Tremont used the stapler on the groin, earning a “you sick f—!” chant.

Tremont hit a DDT for a nearfall, but a dozen wrestlers broke it up, and suddenly everyone was fighting in the ring again. Nixi XS forcibly kissed Ava Everett, and that got quite a pop! Mako and McCoy traded blows in the ring while everyone else was on the floor, and Matt applied a cross-armbreaker. Lando hit his top-rope Shooting Star Elbow Drop at 23:30. Manny hit a top-rope flip dive onto everyone on the floor. O’Neill hit one.

Oro hit a Koppo Kick for a nearfall on Stevens. Erick clocked Oro with a forearm strike. Manny hit a double Spinebuster, showing off that awesome power. Kozone nailed the Ball Game clothesline on Mako for a nearfall. Kozone and Priest brawled to the floor and to the back! Clancy hit his Picture Perfect Dropkick on two guys. Terry Yaki and Clancy traded rollups, with Yaki scoring the pin!

Terry Yaki won the 18-person Jersey Lotto at 26:46 seconds to earn a JCW Title shot.

9. Billie Starkz vs. Charles Mason in the J-Cup finals AND for the JCW World Title. I really like this long black robe Mason has worn this weekend; it’s better than him wearing a suit to the ring. These two have fought a few times now in recent months, and I admittedly have not liked how the matches looked brutal in some man-on-woman violence. She immediately tied up his left arm. She dove through the ropes onto him at 2:00, then a second one. She hit a top-rope Swanton Bomb for a nearfall.

Mason clocked her with a discus forearm strike. He mounted her and punched her in the face. He hit a second-rope stomp on her head and grabbed the title belt, and showed it off. She dared him to hit her with the belt. He set it down, and she rolled him up for a nearfall at 5:00. She hit a spin kick to his head, then a pair of Mafia Kicks. He blocked a third one, and he hit a leaping Tombstone Piledriver for a nearfall. He hit a vicious-looking Tombstone Piledriver for the pin! New champion!

Charles Mason defeated Billie Starkz to win the Jersey J-Cup and the JCW World Title at 5:53.

Final Thoughts: How many times have I written that no one should ever throw a chair? Nothing good — absolutely nothing good — can come from it. Janela clocked Connelly with a heavy chair. The blood loss was gross. The match should have stopped. Yet the match went on. And it meant wrestlers had to fight on that gross mat. Sadly, this ruthless, stupid, and unnecessarily violent act really soured me on the rest of the show.

The good news is Oliver/Price vs. Icarus/Williams was every bit as good as I hoped it would be, and it earned the best match of the night. Gresham-Mason was really good and earned second place. I enjoyed that Jersey Lotto, as it allowed a lot of talented wrestlers to show off their stuff, and I’ll rank that third.

The tournament played out exactly as I anticipated. By getting that bye, Mason entered the final match healthier than Starkz, and he was able to put her away quickly. The damage done by Orso — including a post-match attack — was also entirely predictable. But to be clear, that also makes it the right booking choice here.

Comedy has its place in pro wrestling. But in a tournament? Two guys noted for their mat skills? Gresham and Bengston could have done a bit of comedy early on and gotten serious, but they never really did. I’ll reiterate that the crowd was enjoying the humor… but honestly, Gresham-Bengston is my least favorite match of 2026 as it was almost entirely devoid of action in a 15-minute bout. Certainly, the most disappointing, considering what I hoped for going into it. So… a lot of good here, but the comedy match and a dangerous chair shot, really soured me, too.