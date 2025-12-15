Jersey Championship Wrestling “Roundball Rock” results (12/14): Vetter’s review of Billie Starkz vs. Charles Mason in an I Quit match for the JCW Title, The Three-Point Competition Jersey J-Cup tournament spots

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Jersey Championship Wrestling “Roundball Rock”

December 14, 2025, in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey, at The Mecca

This show aired live and free on their YouTube channel. This venue is used by multiple area promotions; I just watched the Expect The Unexpected show from this room last week. The lights were on, and the crowd was maybe 150. Veda Scott and Nick Knowledge provided commentary.

1. Ryan Clancy vs. Matt Mako in a Jersey J Cup qualifier. Clancy’s IWTV World Title was not on the line. An intense lockup to open, as Nick Knowledge said these two are familiar foes. (I checked Cagematch.net, and it shows Mako has a 2-1 advantage in prior singles matches.) They traded friendly reversals on the mat. Mako kicked out the left elbow at 3:30. He hit a bodyslam and kept Clancy grounded. Ryan fired up and hit some back elbows, then his Russian Leg Sweep for a nearfall at 7:30. Clancy applied a front guillotine choke, and the crowd taunted Mako to tap out.

Mako hit some shoulder thrusts to the gut in the corner. Ryan countered with a jumping knee to the chin, but he missed the Picture Perfect Dropkick. They traded rollups. Mako hit a powerbomb-into-a-cross armbreaker at 10:00. Nice! Clancy reached the ropes but sold the pain in his elbow. Matt planted his foot in Clancy’s throat and got booed. Mako hit a second-rope superplex at 11:30 and went back to the cross-armbreaker in the center of the ring. Matt missed a roundhouse kick; Clancy hit the Picture Perfect Dropkick and got the pin! A very good mat-based match.

Ryan Clancy defeated Matt Mako at 12:33 to qualify for the Jersey J Cup.

* Short backstage interviews aired for the next match.

2. Darian Bengston vs. Eli Knight in a Jersey J Cup qualifier. Again, Knight is one of the newest WWE ID prospects. Standing reversals to open. Both of these guys are from the South, but cagematch.net is not showing any prior in-ring meetings. They sped it up and Eli hit a leg lariat at 2:00. Bengston missed a top-rope moonsault, and Eli immediately hit a discus clothesline in the corner, then he hit a top-rope moonsault for a nearfall; Nick Knowledge gushed about Eli’s agility. Eli hit a plancha to the floor, but Bengston caught him and tied him in a Rings of Saturn on the floor at 4:00!

Bengston accidentally chopped the ring post. He slammed Eli face-first on the apron and threw him into the ring. Eli hit a Lionsault Press on a standing Darian, and they were both down at 7:00. Eli hit some clotheslines. He hit a modified Michinoku Driver at 8:30. Bengston hit a swinging Flatliner off the ropes and locked in a Cattle Mutilation. Eli hit a mid-ring Sliced Bread. They traded rollups. Darian went back to the Cattle Mutilation submission hold, and Eli tapped out. Good mat-based action. These guys are both ‘ones to watch.’

Darian Bengston defeated Eli Knight at 10:45 to qualify for the Jersey J Cup.

* Another video aired from the mysterious Foxcatcher, wearing his ‘V is for Vendetta’ mask. This person has been sending in videos all year with no real growth or movement in storylines.

* We heard from Nick Comoroto backstage, who said he’s deep in debt from surgeries and he’s trying to dig his way out. So, he’s accepting the bounty offer from Foxcatcher.

3. Marcus Mathers, Joey Janela, and Nick Comoroto vs. Hoodfoot, Joshua Bishop, and Sam Holloway in a losing team leaves JCW for 90 Days match. You may recall that Mathers and Holloway got their WWE ID contracts at the same time from William Regal. I just watched Bishop and Holloway beat the crap out of each other in IWC from an event last weekend. Bishop’s heel team attacked from behind. Mathers and Holloway fought early on. Mathers hit a dropkick and a kick to the face. Joey and Marcus hit stereo dropkicks to drop Sam, and Joey hit a senton at 2:00.

Sam hit a Mafia Kick to Joey’s jaw. Hoodfoot entered and worked over Joey. Bishop and Holloway hit a team slam on Joey, throwing him hard to the mat, with Josh getting the nearfall at 4:30. Sam hit a modified spinebuster at 6:30. Mathers finally got a hot tag and unloaded a series of punches on Bishop, then a springboard crossbody block and a tornado DDT on Holloway, then a German Suplex on Hoodfoot for a nearfall at 8:00! Nice sequence from Mathers. Comoroto got the hot tag, and he hit a series of Polish Hammers on the heels.

Holloway and Bishop hit a team chokeslam. Hoodfoot hit a massive senton at 9:30. Comoroto hit a double clothesline on Bishop and Holloway. Joey and Mathers hit stereo dives (that the cameras inexplicably cut away from!). In the ring, Comoroto hit a splash into the corner. Mathers dropped Bishop with a flying shoulder tackle, and he hit a Blue Thunder Bomb at 11:30. Mathers did the “You Can’t See Me!” hand gesture and a Five Knuckle Shuffle.

Janela hit a Death Valley Driver on Bishop, then Comoroto hit his own DVD, then Mathers hit a DVD for a nearfall, but Holloway made the save. Holloway hit a double suplex. He hit a twisting uranage on Comoroto. Bishop suplexed Mathers at 13:30. Janela hit a moonsault, and he tagged Comoroto back in. Nick hit a uranage on Hoodfoot, then a frog splash for the pin on Hoodfoot. Good match, but the stipulation told me who was winning.

Marcus Mathers, Joey Janela, and Nick Comoroto defeated Hoodfoot, Joshua Bishop, and Sam Holloway in a losing team leaves JCW for 90 Days match at 14:49.

* The heels stayed in the ring, and Bishop and Holloway were clearly angry with Hoodfoot. They hit a team chokeslam on Hoodfoot and left him lying on the mat. “These are two big dudes to piss off,” Nick Knowledge said. They hit another team chokeslam on Hoodfoot.

4. Gabby Forza vs. Lena Kross. Rumors have circulated that 6’1 Australian star Kross has signed with AEW, but that hasn’t been made official. An intense lockup to open as Nick Knowledge listed off all of Lena’s credentials and worldwide tours. They traded shoulder blocks. Gabby hit a clothesline into the corner at 2:30. Lena slammed her face into the middle turnbuckle and hit double knees to the back of Forza’s head. Gabby hit a Gorilla Press. They fought on the floor, with Kross hitting some loud chops.

In the ring, Kross kept Gabby grounded and choked her in the ropes. She hit a sliding clothesline for a nearfall at 6:30. Lena hit a superkick, but Gabby hit a clothesline and a Polish Hammer, then her Bulldog Powerslam and a Vader Bomb for a nearfall at 9:30. Gabby hit a German Suplex, then a bodyslam for a nearfall. Lena hit a piledriver move for a nearfall at 12:00. They traded rollups. Lena hit a knee to the jaw for a believable nearfall. Gabby nailed a spear and the Fire Thunder Driver (piledriver) for the pin! A very good match.

Gabby Forza defeated Lena Kross at 13:51.

5. “YDNP” Jordan Oliver and Alec Price vs. Bam Sullivan and Matt Tremont for the GCW Tag Team Titles. Oliver and Sullivan opened. Price and Tremont entered at 2:30, with Matt catching him and hitting a bodyslam. Price hit a crossbody block on Bam for a nearfall. Bam hit a suplex on Oliver at 2:30. Oliver slammed Bam’s face over Price’s knee. Price hit an enzuigiri on Bam at 6:00. Bam hit a hard powerbomb on Alec. Tremont got a hot tag, put Oliver on his shoulders, struck Price with Oliver’s legs, then hit a Samoan Drop on Jordan at 7:30. Nice.

The challengers took turns punching Jordan in the jaw. They hit stereo headbutts on Jordan. Tremont hit a DVD. Bam dropped Oliver with a discus elbow. Tremont flipped Jordan in the air, and Bam caught him and hit a powerbomb for a nearfall at 9:30. Price hit his Rebound Lariat. Oliver hit the Acid Bomb for a nearfall on Tremont. Tremont and Oliver traded chops. Price hit a top-rope doublestomp on a standing Bam, then a pop-up dropkick on Tremont, and he clotheslined Matt to the floor. He dove over the top rope onto the challengers on the floor.

In the ring, Tremont hit a double uranage! Price hit his springboard Blockbuster, then he dove through the ropes onto Bam. Price superkicked Tremont on the floor, then hit a DDT onto the floor! In the ring, the champs hit the team Acid Drop on Bam, with Price getting the pin on Sullivan. These guys worked really well together. As Nick Knowledge noted a few times… Bam and Tremont are known for death matches, but they can wrestle.

Jordan Oliver and Alec Price defeated Bam Sullivan and Matt Tremont to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles at 13:55.

* Oliver got on the mic and put over Sullivan and Tremont, saying it was an honor to compete against them.

* Ring announcer Emil Jay read the rules for the next match; I rewound to listen to them a second time because it’s pretty convoluted. Point being… There will be several wrestlers in this next match coming in at intervals (like a Royal Rumble), and the first three wrestlers who get pins will earn slots in the Jersey J Cup. Got it? I have questions… when someone gets a pin, do they leave the match? What about the person who is pinned? Are they out? Will someone try to break up the pin? Definitely, if there is only one slot left, right? Okay, let’s see how this one goes.

6. The Three-Point Competition. Drawing No. 1 was Jersey meathead Ray Jaz; again, you’ll recall he was briefly in TNA as part of the new FBI. Georgia-based star Terry Yaki drew No. 2. So, it would be beneficial to get a quick pin before anyone else jumps in, right? A one-minute clock was in the lower left corner of the screen. No idea how many participants. Jay Lucas (Yaki’s teammate!) drew No. 3. Maybe they can help make sure one of them gets a pin? Lucas and Yaki hit some of their quick team offense on Jaz. Former ROH wrestler LSG, who was just on ROH TV last week, was No. 4 at 3:00.

Griffin McCoy drew No. 5 and was booed. He hit a missile dropkick on Yaki and got more boos. “Flyin’ Ryan O’Neill, who has impressed so much in the past three months, was No. 6. He hit a top-rope crossbody block on Yaki and Lucas. Manny Lo, from the Deadlock Pro/North Carolina scene, was No. 7 at 8:00, so they have stuck fairly close to one-minute intervals. Oni King was No. 8, and he unloaded some punches and chops on Lucas. Janai Kai was No. 9 for our first woman in the match, and she got a nice crowd pop. She was alone in the ring with LSG, and she unloaded a series of kicks on him. She dropped anyone who entered the ring with a superkick.

Drew Parker was No. 10; Emil said he’s the final entrant! Veda noted the fresh wounds on Parker from the deathmatch tournament a day earlier. (So, it turned out there was zero advantage to getting an early number.) Yaki hit a cool flip dive to the floor onto several guys at 13:00. Lucas hit a Jay Driller in the ring. Yaki and Lucas both pinned McCoy at 13:45, but the ref ruled it was Yaki who got the pin. Jay was upset! Jaz hit a German Suplex. He hit an Air Raid Crash on Oni. Manny Lo powerbombed O’Neill to the floor onto several guys.

McCoy hit a half-nelson suplex. Manny Lo hit a swinging side slam on McCoy for a pin at 15:40. Veda pointed out Griffin has been pinned twice! The eight remaining participants all brawled in the ring. Drew Parker hit a flip dive to the floor onto everyone. O’Neill hit a top-rope flipping dive onto everyone at 17:30. He tried a top-rope move in the ring, but Janai caught him with a kick. McCoy (pinned twice already!) rolled up Janai and pinned her to earn the final slot!

Terry Yaki, Manny Lo, and Griffin McCoy won the Three-Point Competition at 17:43 to earn slots in the Jersey J-Cup.

* A video aired of the never-ending feud between Mad Dog Connelly and Thomas Shire. They have each picked a teammate for a tag match. OH, because of travel issues, it’s just a singles match after all.

7. Tombstone Jesus vs. Mad Dog Connelly. Tombstone appears to be in his mid- to late-50s, and he drives a Harley, so he’s an aging biker character. As per usual, Connelly had his dog collar with him. They immediately traded punches; no tie-ups here! Connelly low-bridged the top rope so Tombstone fell to the floor at 2:00. They brawled at ringside, and Tombstone whipped Connelly into rows of chairs. TJ was bleeding from the head. Connelly slid a door into the ring.

They traded more punches in the ring. Connelly hit a gutwrench suplex at 6:30. This has been ‘bowling shoe ugly,’ as JR would say. Connelly hopped on Tombstone’s back; TJ rammed Connelly back-first through the door in the corner. Tombstone started to climb the ropes, but Connelly hit him with his dog collar chain. He hit a clothesline while holding the chain and scored the pin. Yeah, that was not good.

Mad Dog Connelly defeated Tombstone Jesus at 8:25.

* Connelly got on the mic and said he’s tired of these cowboys. He has heard that 1 Called Manders is back in the United States, and he made a challenge for a cage match on Feb. 6!

* Ava Everett cut a backstage promo about her match against Valentina Rossi.

8. Ava Everett (w/LSG) vs. Valentina Rossi vs. Jordan Blade vs. Mara Sade in a four-way. Give Mara (f/k/a Jakara Jackson) a lot of credit; she hit the indy scene running upon the expiration of her NXT deal. Mara and Jordan hit stereo dropkicks to send the Jersey Girls to the floor. Jordan and Ava battled in the ring, with Jordan hitting a Saito Suplex for a nearfall at 1:30. Jordan applied an ankle lock; LSG reached into the ring and pulled his wife to safety! Rossi hit a splits-style leg drop across two women for a nearfall.

Mara whipped Ava into Valentina in the corner, then Mara hit a Sling Blade clothesline on Ava, then a tornado DDT for a nearfall, but Blade made the save. LSG hopped on the apron; Blade grabbed him by the throat. Blade hit a fisherman’s suplex on Ava. Rossi dropped Blade with a pump kick. Ava hit a superkick on Mara, and suddenly all four were down at 4:30, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. They all stood up and traded punches. Blade hit a German Suplex on Mara. Mara hit a top-rope moonsault on Ava for the pin. An action-packed match that felt much longer than it was.

Mara Sade defeated Jordan Blade, Ava Everett, and Valentina Rossi in a four-way at 5:40.

9. Billie Starkz vs. Charles Mason in an I Quit match for the JCW Title. I really disliked their prior match; I was uncomfortable with the number of punches and kicks Mason unloaded in a man-on-woman bout. The winner also qualifies for the Jersey J Cup. Mason came out first; Starkz attacked him from behind. We had a bell just seconds later. Billie climbed onto the auditorium stage and dove onto Mason. She beat on him. The ref shoved a mic in his face, but he swore at the ref, as he’s not ready to quit! They looped the room and over to a concession stand. She got a nozzle and sprayed pop on him. (It sounds cooler than it was.)

They made their way to ringside, and he hit some hard chops, and he choked her with his shirt. They got into the ring, and she got a rollup at 5:00, but of course, the ref didn’t make a count, because you can’t win that way. She applied a front guillotine choke, but he refused to quit. Mason hit his rolling Death Valley Driver off the ropes at 6:30, but she refused to quit. Mason got a metal bar, about a foot long; it had a hook on it, and he shoved it into her mouth to ‘fish-hook’ her lip! He bit her fingers; she screamed in pain but refused to quit.

Mason put duct tape around her face, covering her mouth, and he jabbed the metal piece into her arm. “He’s turning this match into a snuff film!” Nick Knowledge said. Mason got a chair and cracked it across her back. He applied a sleeper on the mat at 13:00, but she refused to quit. They both fell off the ring apron and crashed through a door bridge set up on the floor. In the ring, Billie got the chair, and she repeatedly struck Mason on the back, then threw it at his face. Billie nailed a Swanton Bomb and applied a sleeper, but he refused to submit at 17:30.

Mason slammed her face-first across an open chair, but she refused to quit. He put her in a chokehold and got on the mic and badmouthed her; she refused to quit. He got a screwdriver! She moved, and he jabbed it into the canvas. They fought over the screwdriver, and she hit a low-blow punch and a jumping knee. She repeatedly stabbed him in the head with the screwdriver and hit a powerbomb. She stabbed him in the forehead with it, then she shoved it in his mouth. She put a plastic bag over his head; the ref called for the bell! (That call from the ref felt like it came a bit too quickly.)

Billie Starkz defeated Charles Mason in an I Quit match to retain the JCW Title at 22:18.

* A final video aired, as Matt Cardona is coming to JCW, accepting Foxcatcher’s money, to take out Bille Starkz. He’ll see her Feb. 1!

Final Thoughts: A good show, with the best matches early on. I’ll go with Bengston-Eli Knight for best match, then Clancy-Mako second, and Lena-Gabby for third. You can never go wrong with a show that has Mathers, Price, and Oliver, and their matches were good. The main event isn’t for me, but the crowd stuck with it. The Connelly-Tombstone Jesus match wasn’t good; I won’t bash further.

The Three-Point Competition was an intriguing new idea. Emil explained it well, and it played out like I thought it would… tag teams worked together, as it led to Yaki advancing. When McCoy was pinned for a second time, my spidey-sense went off, and I totally saw it coming that he was scoring the final pin, which was fine. I wouldn’t object to another match like that in the future. These JCW shows have some of the best talent up and down the East Coast (again, we saw guys based out of Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina, so it’s not just Northeast-based talent). Well worth checking out on YouTube.