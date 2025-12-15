WWE wrestler announces he underwent surgery

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Judgment Day is down a man temporarily. JD McDonagh announced via social media that he underwent surgery. “Been working thru some stuff for the last few months, but now is the time to pump the brakes and get put back together,” McDonagh wrote on Instagram.com. “Won’t be long, BRB.”

Powell’s POV: McDonagh posted a photo of himself in a hospital bed, and another of his right hand heavily wrapped. He did not offer any specifics regarding the injury or the estimated recovery time. Here’s wishing him the best and for a speedy return.

