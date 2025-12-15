What's happening...

Solomon Grundy dead at age 64

December 15, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Pro wrestler Solomon Grundy (a/k/a Tim Hagood) died at age 64. Grundy’s death was reported by Roy Lucier, who added that Grundy died of a massive heart attack. Check out his full statement below or via his social media page.

Powell’s POV: I remember seeing Grundy work in the USWA. He worked for a number of promotions and spent a lot of time working for AAA and CMLL in Mexico. My condolences to his friends and family.

