Solomon Grundy dead at age 64

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Pro wrestler Solomon Grundy (a/k/a Tim Hagood) died at age 64. Grundy’s death was reported by Roy Lucier, who added that Grundy died of a massive heart attack. Check out his full statement below or via his social media page.

Powell’s POV: I remember seeing Grundy work in the USWA. He worked for a number of promotions and spent a lot of time working for AAA and CMLL in Mexico. My condolences to his friends and family.

It is with the deepest and saddest heart that I come to all of you this morning and bring the news of the passing of my close friend, Solomon Grundy aka Tim Hagood, who passed last night after a massive heart attack. An amazing career, started around Texas and ended up in Mexico,… pic.twitter.com/QyTemIltrM — Roy Lucier (@roylucier) December 15, 2025

