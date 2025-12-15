WWE Raw preview: Two title matches advertised for tonight’s show (Hershey Smackdown taping reports needed)

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk returns

-Gunther appears after beating John Cena in his retirement match

-Stephanie Vaquer vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the Women’s World Championship

-Maxxine Dupri vs. Ivy Nile for the Women’s Intercontinental Title

-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. “New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods

-Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live from Hershey, Pennsylvania, at Giant Center. WWE will also be taping a Smackdown episode at this event. We are looking for reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).