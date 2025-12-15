What's happening...

WWE Raw preview: Two title matches advertised for tonight’s show (Hershey Smackdown taping reports needed)

December 15, 2025

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk returns

-Gunther appears after beating John Cena in his retirement match

-Stephanie Vaquer vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the Women’s World Championship

-Maxxine Dupri vs. Ivy Nile for the Women’s Intercontinental Title

-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. “New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods

-Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live from Hershey, Pennsylvania, at Giant Center. WWE will also be taping a Smackdown episode at this event. We are looking for reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.