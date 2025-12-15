WWE Raw preview: Two title matches advertised for tonight’s show (Hershey Smackdown taping reports needed)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.
-World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk returns
-Gunther appears after beating John Cena in his retirement match
-Stephanie Vaquer vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the Women’s World Championship
-Maxxine Dupri vs. Ivy Nile for the Women’s Intercontinental Title
-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. “New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods
-Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio
Powell's POV: Raw will be live from Hershey, Pennsylvania, at Giant Center. WWE will also be taping a Smackdown episode at this event.
