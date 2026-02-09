WWE Raw in Cleveland, Powell’s Q&A audio show, Madusa, Shelly Martinez, Daisuke Sekimoto, Paul Wight, Duke Hudson, Talla Tonga, Alexis Smirnoff, Fred Blassie, Sherri Martel, Jim Neidhart, Hans Schmidt, Tony Stecher, Rusty Brooks

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Cleveland, Ohio, at Rocket Arena. The show features Elimination Chamber qualifiers. Join me for my live review as the show streams on Netflix tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night Raw audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Birthdays and Notables

-Madusa (Debrah Miceli) turned 61 on Sunday. She also worked as Alundra Blayze in WWE.

-Shelly Martinez turned 45 on Sunday

-Daisuke Sekimoto turned 44 on Sunday

-The late Alexis Smirnoff (Michel Lamarche) was born on February 9, 1947. He died of kidney failure at age 71 on January 5, 2019.

-Misty Blue Simmes (Diane Simmes) turned 66 on Saturday.

-Paul “Big Show” Wight turned 53 on Saturday.

-Duke Hudson (Brendan Vink) turned 35 on Saturday.

-Corey Hollis turned 35 on Saturday.

-The late Fred Blassie was born on February 8, 1918. He died due to heart and kidney failure at age 85 on June 2, 2003.

-The late Sherri Martel (Sherri Russell) was born on February 8, 1958. She died of a drug overdose at age 49 on June 15, 2007.

-The late Jim Neidhart was born on February 8, 1955. Neidhart died on August 13, 2018, from a head injury and a seizure stemming from a fall.

-The late Dino Casanova (David DiMeglio) was born on February 8, 1967. He died of a heart attack at age 35 on March 1, 2002.

-The late Shane Shamrock (Brian Howser) was born on February 8, 1975. He died at age 23 when he was shot during an altercation with police following a domestic dispute on August 18, 1998.

-Talla Tonga (Taula Fifita) is 35. He previously worked as Hikuleo.

-The late Hans Schmidt (Guy Larose) was born on February 7, 1925. He died at age 87 on May 26, 2012.

-The late Tony Stecher was born on February 7, 1889. He died of a heart attack at age 65 on October 10, 1954.

-The late Rusty Brooks (Kurt Koski) was born on February 7, 1958. He died at age 63 on February 11, 2021.