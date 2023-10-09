Jersey Championship Wrestling “Pumpkin Spiced” results: Vetter’s review of Jordan Oliver vs. Tracy Williams for the JCW Championship, Alec Price vs. 1 Called Manders to become No. 1 contender

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Jersey Championship Wrestling “Pumpkin Spiced”

Replay available via YouTube.com

October 8, 2023 in Atlantic City, New Jersey at The Showboat



This event is in the Showboat, in the same venue as Saturday’s GCW show. JCW is essentially NXT to GCW… it is where up-and-comers get a chance to break out, mixed in with a few of the regular GCW stars.

* We have just one ring today and the crowd is maybe 100 as the show begins. Emil Jay and Nick Knowledge provided commentary.

1. 1 Called Manders defeated Alec Price to become No. 1 contender for the JCW title at 10:09. Price hit a springboard crossbody block then a running knee at 2:00. Price hit a half-nelson suplex for a nearfall. Manders hit a shotgun dropkick at 5:00, then a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. Price hit a second-rope flying legdrop for a nearfall. Manders hit a Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall at 7:00. Manders hit a clothesline to the back of the head. Price hit a rebound clothesline and they were both down.

Price hit a series of headbutts. Manders hit a clothesline on the ring apron, then he dove through the ropes onto Price at 9:00. “When did Manders start doing that?” Emil asked. I was wondering the same thing! In the ring, Price hit a jump-up Frankensteiner. Price accidentally (and I believe intentionally) got himself caught in the ropes; as he turned around, Manders hit a decapitating clothesline for the pin. I liked this finish; it gives Price a bit of an out that his rebound off the ropes just didn’t work the way he wanted it to.

2. Matt Makowski defeated Brayden Toon at 10:54. Toon is the Deep South guy I compare to a young Kevin Owens for his agility despite some weight. Makowski is a good mat-based guy who just returned from an injury that cost him close to a year, and I’ve been impressed with what I’ve seen. Intense reversals to open. Toon hit a second-rope moonsault for a nearfall at 1:30. Matt hit a snap suplex and he kept Toon grounded. Toon hit an Air Raid Crash at 6:00, then a top-rope Swanton Bomb for a nearfall. Matt applied a cross-armbreaker but Toon reached the ropes at 8:00. Matt hit a German Suplex; Toon hit his own German Suplex, then an enzuigiri, and they were both down. They fought on the ropes in the corner. They essentially did a top-rope Spanish Fly to the mat, and as they landed, Matt applied a cross-armbreaker, and Toon immediately tapped out. Good match.

3. “Wasted Youth” Marcus Mathers and Dyln McKay defeated “Miracle Generation” Kylon King and Dustin Waller at 11:19. Nick Knowledge said MG have held three separate tag title belts this year. These are definitely four of the more talented guys in the Northeast indy scene. McKay and King opened but neither could land a move and had a standoff. Mathers and Waller entered at 1:00. They also traded quick reversals without really landing anything. Waller hit an X-Factor faceplant on Mathers. McKay hit a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall at 3:00. King hit an Exploder Suplex on McKay. King slammed Waller onto McKay. King dove through the ropes onto Mathers.

The MG worked over McKay in their corner. Dyln hit a tornado DDT. Mathers made the hot tag at 6:30 and he hit a stunner on Waller, then a Lionsault for a nearfall. McKay accidentally hit a Lionsault on Mathers! Kylon nailed a top-rope missile dropkick on both guys. Kylon hit a double Northern Lights Suplex. King hit a German Suplex. MG hit a team powerbomb move at 9:00 but Mathers made the save. Waller hit his Mamba Splash frogsplash, and King immediately hit a top-rope moonsault on Mathers for a believable nearfall. McKay hit a modified One Winged Angel. McKay hit a Lionsault, then a dive through the ropes. WY then hit their Shooting Star Press-and-tombstone piledriver combo to score the pin on Waller. A few sloppy spots but so much promise here from these four.

4. Beastman defeated CPA at 10:35. CPA, the accountant, wore a button-down shirt and tie and he shook hands with fans, and he’s always good comedy. Beastman (think WWE’s Ivar) is so massive and he towers over CPA. CPA took off his shirt but had an identical one on underneath. (Yes, this happens in every one of his matches but the crowd loves the silliness.) CPA went for a 619 but Beastman grabbed the leg and bit it. They did a huracanrana into the crowd, with Beastman crashing onto a fan (I presume it was a plant.) They fought on the floor. In the ring, Beastman hiptossed CPA across the ring at 3:30. Beastman hit a running crossbody block for a nearfall.

Beastman followed up with a running splash for a nearfall at 5:30, but he missed a buttdrop. CPA hit a second-rope missile dropkick but it doesn’t drop Beastman. He finally hit a missile dropkick that dropped Beastman. CPA hit his modified 619, then a schoolyard takedown for a nearfall. CPA tried to put Beastman on his back but couldn’t lift him. Beastman hit a Black Hole Slam, then a rolling cannonball in the corner for a believable nearfall at 9:00. Beastman went to the top rope; CPA was able to (briefly) get him on his shoulders and hit a Death Valley Driver. Beastman tossed CPA to the mat from the corner. Beastman hit the Yokozuna-style Bonzai buttdrop for the clean pin. An entertaining comedy match.

* A commercial aired for Jun Kasai vs. Matt Tremont, which takes place later torday in the GCW show.

5. Griffin McCoy defeated Charlie Tiger at 14:14. I always compare Tiger to Cameron Grimes. These two used to be partners in “Young Dumb N’ Broke.” McCoy has the notable height advantage with dark black hair and a thin mustache, and he’s become quite arrogant. Tiger dove through the ropes onto Griffin and hit a series of punches as they fought on these hard chairs. (Not metal folding chairs; these have no give.) Griffin dominated early on when they got back in the ring. Tiger hit a Death Valley Driver into the corner for a nearfall at 8:00. McCoy hit a top-rope superplex for a nearfall, then a frogsplash for a nearfall at 10:00.

McCoy came off the ropes but Tiger speared him. Tiger charged at Griffin, but Griffin caught him with a roundhouse kick. Tiger hit a second-rope Death Valley Driver, then a butterfly piledriver for a nearfall, but Griffin got a foot on the ropes at 12:30. Griffin got a chair but the ref confiscated it. Griffin hit Tiger with a weapon concealed in his hands, then a springboard spin kick for the cheap pin. Solid match.

* McCoy kept beating on Tiger until Jordan Oliver hit the ring, and Jordan stomped on Griffin. This brought out Ellis Taylor, the other member of Young Dumb N’ Broke, who stopped Jordan from hitting McCoy. Jordan offered a handshake to Griffin, but Griffin shoved him in the chest and left and he was booed. It appears Ellis Taylor is leaving with Griffin. “You really hate to see this,” Nick Knowledge said. Meanwhile, “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams walked to the ring and he’s ready for the main event!

6. Jordan Oliver defeated Tracy Williams to retain the JCW World Title at 22:02. Jordan has announced he will be spending several months this winter in Europe, so it’s entirely possible he loses the title before he leaves, and Williams is certainly an experienced, well-known commodity. This is his 17th defense of the title, which he won in a tournament in early February. Tracy is wearing his shoulder brace that feels like it’s part of his permanent ring gear, and he immediately went to work on Oliver’s left arm and they traded reversals on the mat. They began trading chops at 5:30, but Tracy remained in charge. Oliver accidentally chopped the ring post as they fought on the floor. Tracy shoved him back in the ring and remained in charge.

Tracy applied a Fujiwara Armbar on the mat. Oliver whipped Tracy into the corner at 11:00 with Tracy hitting it hard and collapsing. Tracy hit a suplex into the ropes. Oliver hit a Frankensteiner, and he applied a Boston Crab. They got up and traded chops. Oliver applied a Figure Four. Tracy hit a back suplex at 18:30, then a DDT onto the top turnbuckle, then a Death Valley Driver. Williams hit a back suplex off the second rope. Oliver nailed an Acid Kick, then he applied a half-crab, and Williams tapped out. Good match.

Final Thoughts: A strong main event, even though I didn’t think Williams was going to win and that took away a bit of the drama of an otherwise good. I’ll go with Price-Manders for second best and I consider it a mild upset with Manders winning. The Wasted Youth-Miracle Generation earn third place. I enjoyed this show a lot more than the GCW show a night earlier, as there was no garbage weapon matches. It could have used a nice women’s match to tie it together.