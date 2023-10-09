AEW Rampage rating for a four-way for a shot at the ROH Title

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 365,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was up slightly from the 363,000 viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared to the previous week’s 0.14 rating in the same demo. The October 8, 2022 edition of Rampage delivered 404,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic.