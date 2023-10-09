WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for the WWE Fastlane go-home show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.319 million viewers for Fox, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was up slightly from the 2.303 million viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished with a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to the previous week’s 0.60 rating. Roman Reigns is returning on Friday’s show, so it will be interesting to see if he provides a ratings boost. The October 8, 2022 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.243 million viewers and a 0.54 rating.