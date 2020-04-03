WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The final push for WrestleMania 36 with John Cena, Miz TV

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-John Cena responds to Bray Wyatt’s challenge to a Firefly Funhouse match at WrestleMania 36.

-Miz TV with The Usos, Kofi Kingston, and Big E.

Powell's POV: Smackdown was taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center without fans in attendance.



