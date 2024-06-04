WWE Raw rating: Damian Priest vs. Rey Mysterio in a non-title match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.679 million viewers for USA Network, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. Viewership was down slightly from last week’s 1.690 million average. Raw delivered a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.55 rating.

Powell’s POV: Raw faced no playoff competition this week, whereas last week’s Memorial Day edition ran against the deciding game of the Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers series on the NBA Conference Finals. One year earlier, the June 6, 2023 edition of Raw delivered 1.828 million viewers and a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic for Seth Rollins’ first defense of the World Heavyweight Championship.