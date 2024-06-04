What's happening...

WWE star Tiffany Stratton signs with a talent agency

June 4, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE wrestler Tiffany Stratton (Jessica Woynilko) has signed with the Paradigm talent agency. The Hollywood Reporter broke the story and wrote that Paradigm “will work to build Stratton’s business across books, graphic novels, acting, brand partnerships, speaking engagements, and more.” Read more at HollywoodReporter.com.

Powell’s POV: The story points out the belief that WWE’s deal with Netflix will give Stratton more exposure. Paradigm also signed World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest back in April.

