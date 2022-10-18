AEW Dark preview: The lineup for today’s matinee edition (no spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for today’s AEW Dark online show.

-Brandon Cutler and Ari Daivari

-QT Marshall vs. Dante Martin

-Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. Mo Jabari and Jake O’Reilly

-Evil Uno, John Silver, Alex Reynolds, and 10 vs. Tyler Tirva, Shayne Hawke, Zak Patterson, and Jordano

-Vanessa Kraven vs. Hikaru Shida

-Willow Nightingale vs. Seleziya Sparks

-Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, and Chuck Taylor vs. Kobe Durst, Steven Mainz, and Jessie V

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams today at a special start time of 11CT/12ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are typically available on Wednesday mornings, though his recap of this episode should be available later today.