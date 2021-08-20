ROH Glory By Honor lineup for night one of the two-night return to Philadelphia (reports needed)

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor is advertising the following matches for the Glory By Honor Night One event that will be held tonight in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena.

-Bandido vs. Flip Gordon for the ROH World Championship.

-Jonathan Gresham vs. Rhett Titus for the ROH Pure Championship.

-Brody King, Chris Dickinson, Homicide, and Tony Deppen vs. Rush, Dragon Lee, Kenny King, and Bestia del Ring.

-Brian Johnson vs. EC3.

-Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe vs. Bateman and Dutch.

-Demonic Flamita vs. PJ Black vs. Dak Draper vs. Eli Isom vs. Danhausen vs. Mike Bennett in a six-way mayhem match.

-Rey Horus vs. Silas Young.

-Angelina Love and Mandy Leon vs. Vita VonStarr and a mystery partner.

Powell’s POV: ROH will also stream both nights of Glory By Honor on HonorClub. With this being such a busy weekend, we are seeking results from anyone attending the show or streaming it via HonorClub. If you want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.