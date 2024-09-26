ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s online show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-Lee Moriarty vs. Preston Vance for the ROH Pure Title

-Johnny TV vs. Komander

-Tony Deppen vs. Action Andretti

-Athena and Billie Starkz in action

-Brian Cage in action

-Abadon in action

Powell’s POV: Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).