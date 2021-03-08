AEW Dynamite preview: The fallout from AEW Revolution

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Darby Allin vs. Scorpio Sky for the TNT Championship.

-Matt Jackson vs. Rey Fenix.

-Hikaru Shida, Ryo Mizunami, and Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker, Reba, and Maki Itoh.

-The Inner Circle’s War Council.

Powell’s POV: I’m surprised they didn’t announce Christian’s first comments, but I suppose they can always add it between now and the show. Wednesday’s episode will be live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Join me for the live review of Dynamite tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio reviews after each episode.