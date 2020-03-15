WWE Friday Night Smackdown overnight viewership for the first WWE PC edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown delivered 2.588 million viewers for Fox, according to the overnight numbers listed by Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 2.456 final number from last week. Friday’s first hour delivered 2.673 million viewers, while the second hour produced 2.503 million viewers.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished first in the 18-34 demographic, and tied for second in the 18-49 adult demographics over other network programming. Smackdown finished first in the male 18-49 demographic in both hours. The final numbers will be available on Monday.



