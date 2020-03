03/14 Moore’s MLW Fusion audio review: Episode 100 with Jacob Fatu vs. Cima for the MLW Heavyweight Championship, Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Jimmy Havoc, and Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Erick Stevens

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest MLW Fusion television show: Episode 100 with Jacob Fatu vs. Cima for the MLW Heavyweight Championship, Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Jimmy Havoc, and Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Erick Stevens, and more (23:24)…

Click here for the March 14 MLW Fusion audio review.

