Becky Lynch and Rob Gronkowski teaming up on a CBS game show tonight

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and former WWE 24/7 Champion Rob Gronkowski will appear on the CBS game show Game On. The show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET. Read more at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: Gronk will lead his team against another team led by tennis star Venus Williams. So if NXT vs. AEW isn’t enough or you, I guess you have a third pro wrestling related television option tonight.



