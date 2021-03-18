Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential viewership count for the Montreal Screwjob edition

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, Prowrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The premiere edition of Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential delivered 81,000 viewers for Vice on Tuesday, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The episode focused on the Montreal Screwjob edition of the Dark Side of the Ring documentary series.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s episode delivered 79,000 viewers for the Gino Hernandez episode. The Confidential show is a 90-minute look back at past episodes and is co-hosted by Conrad Thompson and Dark Side of the Ring series creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisner.