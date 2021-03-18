Evil Uno and Stu Grayson recall signing with AEW, discuss the death of Brodie Lee

CategoriesAEW News Interview Highlights

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Unrestricted Podcast with Evil Uno and Stu Grayson

Hosts: Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards

Interview available at Omny.fm

Stu Grayson on losing Brodie Lee: “We were about to do the best work of our lives with a guy we consider our best friend for so long.”

Evil Uno on signing with AEW: “Because we’re Canadians, the paperwork and visa application took so long, but we were among the first few people as far as wrestling talent to be signed.”

Other topics include what they knew about the arrival of Brodie Lee on AEW Dynamite, their new de facto leader, -1 Brodie Lee Junior, Anna Jay’s injury, adding John Silver and Alex Reynolds as recruitment specialists to the Dark Order, the faction’s future, why Colt Cabana is No. 8, their relationship with the Young Bucks, riding out the early months of the pandemic in their native Canada, missing Brodie Lee’s Dynamite debut, why No. 6 is perfect for Hangman Adam Page (if X-Pac doesn’t accept the Dark Order’s recruitment offer), a physics and anatomy lesson from Stu, a rundown of Evil Uno’s favorite masks, and the true story about Nintendo and the Super Smash Brothers.