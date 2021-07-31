Impact Wrestling Homecoming lineup for tonight’s Impact Plus event

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s Impact Wrestling Homecoming event.

-W Morrissey vs. Eddie Edwards in a hardcore match.

-Josh Alexander vs. Black Taurus for the X Division Championship.

-Deaner vs. Willie Mack.

-Hernandez and Alisha Edwards vs. Deonna Purrazzo and a mystery partner in a first-round Homecoming King & Queen tournament match.

-Petey Williams and Jordynne Grace vs. Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green in a first-round Homecoming King & Queen tournament match.

-Crazzy Steve and Rosemary vs. Fallah Bahh and Tasha Steelz in a first-round Homecoming King & Queen tournament match.

-Tommy Dreamer and Rachel Ellering vs. Brian Myers and a mystery partner in a first-round Homecoming King & Queen tournament match.

Powell’s POV: Homecoming will stream on Impact Plus at 7CT/8ET. The event is also available for $9.99 via FITE TV. It’s worth noting that the Deaner vs. Mack match is listed on the FITE TV lineup, but is not listed on the Impact website lineup.