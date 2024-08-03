WWE SummerSlam results: Powell’s review of Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa in a Bloodline Rules match for the WWE Championship, Damian Priest vs. Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS WWE PPV Reports

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE SummerSlam

Cleveland, Ohio at Cleveland Browns Stadium

Streamed live August 3, 2024 on Peacock

WWE SummerSlam Countdown Show Notes

-The pre-show set was outside the stadium. Michael Cole, Big E, Wade Barrett, and Pat McAfee were the hosts.

-A pre-taped interview with Seth Rollins aired. Rollins told Michael Cole that he wished there was a way that both CM Punk and Drew McIntyre could lose. Rollins also said he looked up to Punk at one time because Punk acted like he cared about the industry, but Rollins said Punk only cares about himself. Rollins said he could sort of put himself in Drew McIntyre’s shoes but not Punk’s shoes. Rollins said he would let it ride as the special referee. He said he wants Punk and McIntyre to hurt each other.

-A video featured Damian Priest and Peter Rosenberg strolling through Priest’s old neighborhood and discussing his childhood. Priest also recalled Paul Levesque telling him that he saw a lot in him. He said it added pressure because he didn’t want to fail for himself or for Levesque. Priest said he will be a loyal soldier until the day he dies. The interview also featured footage of Priest and Rosenberg speaking on the field at Yankees Stadium, as well as from the Damian Priest Live event.