AEW World Champion Jon Moxley signs exclusive five-year deal, added responsibilities

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW announced that Jon Moxley has signed a new five-year contract extension. The deal will keep him with the company through 2027. The press release states that Moxley will now work exclusively for AEW and it’s international partners, including New Japan Pro Wrestling. The new deal also includes the added responsibilities of mentoring and coaching talent. Read the official press release at AllEliteWrestling.com.

Powell’s POV: The heart and soul of AEW is staying with the company. AEW has taken a PR hit lately with a pair of backstage altercations, so it’s good to get some positive news. It appears that they days of Moxley working for GCW and other independent promotions will be coming to an end based on the line about him working exclusively to AEW and its international partners.