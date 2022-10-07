Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory Polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show October 7, 2022 CategoriesNEWS TICKER READER POLLS Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory: Vote for the best match Josh Alexander vs. Eddie Edwards for the Impact World Championship Jordynne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich for the Knockouts Championship Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Motor City Machine Guns for the Impact Tag Titles Mike Bailey vs. Frankie Kazarian for the X Division Championship Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie and Jessicka for the Knockouts Tag Titles Mickie James vs. Mia Yim Call Your Shot Battle Royal Brian Myers vs. Dirty Dango for the Digital Media Championship pollcode.com free polls Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. SPECIAL EPISODEWE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE Topicsbound for gloryimpact wrestling
