Impact Wrestling TV rating and viewership opposite the second week of March Madness

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show averaged 100,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the previous episode’s 68,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: Impact finished with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic, equal to the 0.02 rating drawn the previous week. Neither Impact nor the New Japan Pro Wrestling show that aired after Impact on AXS cracked the top 150 shows in Thursday’s cable ratings. The shows had stiff competition from the second week of the NCAA basketball tournament. The Thursday tournament games concluded last night, so things should get back to normal next week. Impact actually topped their pre-tournament viewership count of 94,000 viewers from two weeks earlier when they show delivered a 0.03 rating.