What's happening...

03/25 Powell’s Impact Wrestling audio review: Tasha Steelz vs. Mickie James in a Street Fight for the Knockouts Title, Eric Young and Joe Doering vs. Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson in a lumberjack match for the Impact Tag Titles, Willie Mack vs. Mike Bailey vs. Laredo Kid in a qualifier for the X Division Title match at Rebellion

March 25, 2022

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Tasha Steelz vs. Mickie James in a Street Fight for the Knockouts Title, Eric Young and Joe Doering vs. Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson in a lumberjack match for the Impact Tag Titles, Willie Mack vs. Mike Bailey vs. Laredo Kid in a qualifier for the X Division Title match at Rebellion, and more (18:44)…

Click here for the March 25 Impact Wrestling audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

 

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.