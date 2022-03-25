03/25 Powell’s Impact Wrestling audio review: Tasha Steelz vs. Mickie James in a Street Fight for the Knockouts Title, Eric Young and Joe Doering vs. Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson in a lumberjack match for the Impact Tag Titles, Willie Mack vs. Mike Bailey vs. Laredo Kid in a qualifier for the X Division Title match at Rebellion

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Tasha Steelz vs. Mickie James in a Street Fight for the Knockouts Title, Eric Young and Joe Doering vs. Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson in a lumberjack match for the Impact Tag Titles, Willie Mack vs. Mike Bailey vs. Laredo Kid in a qualifier for the X Division Title match at Rebellion, and more (18:44)…

Click here for the March 25 Impact Wrestling audio review.

