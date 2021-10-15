Impact Wrestling TV viewership for the penultimate edition before Bound For Glory

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show tallied 89,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the previous episode’s 111,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: Impact finished with a .03 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the .02 rating drawn the week before. The show did not finish in the top 150 of Thursday’s cable ratings. The Thursday Night Football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Philadelphia Eagles delivered 3.288 million viewers for NFL Network, and the game delivered an additional 14.415 million viewers for the Fox simulcast. MLB was also strong competition during Impact’s second hour with 6.5 million viewers watching TBS for the deciding game of the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants playoff series.