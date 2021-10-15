Dark Side of the Ring viewership for the Luna Vachon episode

What's happening...

October 15, 2021

By Jason Powell, Prowrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s Luna Vachon edition of the Dark Side of the Ring documentary series delivered 135,000 viewers for Vice TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The previous week’s Johnny K-9 episode produced 137,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: Dark Side of the Ring finished 88th in the 18-49 demographic in Thursday’s cable ratings with a .06 rating, up from the .05 rating drawn last week. Next week’s episode is listed as Extreme & Obscene: Rob Black’s XPW.

