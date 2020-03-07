Scott Steiner hospitalized after collapsing at Impact Wrestling event

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Scott Steiner collapsed at the Impact Wrestling television taping in Atlanta on Friday and was taken to a nearby hospital. Impact Wrestling executive Scott D’Amore addressed the situation via social media. “For all concerned parties @ScottSteiner is OK,” D’Amore wrote. “His family is grateful for everybody’s concern and support.” PWInsider.com reports that Steiner will be undergoing a heart procedure on Saturday.

Powell’s POV: Fightful.com reported that 57 year-old Steiner collapsed backstage while taking part in pre-tapes for the television taping. Here’s wishing Steiner and his family the very best.



